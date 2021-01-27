Left Menu
Development News Edition

Incentive scheme for unanimously elected gram panchayats in Andhra

The Government of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday decided to give wide publicity on the incentive scheme announced by the state for unanimously elected gram panchayats.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 27-01-2021 11:48 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 11:48 IST
Incentive scheme for unanimously elected gram panchayats in Andhra
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Government of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday decided to give wide publicity on the incentive scheme announced by the state for unanimously elected gram panchayats. "After careful examination of the proposals of the Commissioner, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, Information and Public Relations Department (I&PR) is directed to give wide publicity and create awareness among all the Gram Panchayats in the districts about the incentive scheme for unanimously elected Gram Panchayats as the elections are being conducted on a non-party basis to preserve the peace and harmony that exists in the villages in the interest of overall development of the Gram Panchayats", said an official statement.

The Government had earlier decided to continue the two-decades-old practice of extending financial incentives to those local bodies which unanimously elect the representatives. According to the Chief Minister's Office(CMO)'s press release, the government has decided to extend financial incentives to those local bodies which unanimously elect representatives in the coming election, to strengthen the grass root level democracy by weeding out clashes and barriers of all kinds and thus to encourage development-driven governance.

The Government order released on March 2020 said that the incentives for unanimously elected Grama Panchayats with a population less than 2,000 will receive Rs 5 lakh, with a population between 2,000 to 5,000 will receive Rs 10 lakh. With a population between 5,001 to 10,000 that elects its representative unanimously will get incentives of Rs 15 lakh and panchayats with a population above 10,000 will receive Rs 20 lakh. (ANI)

Also Read: Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess make relationship Instagram official

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Gram

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Master' to release on Amazon Prime Video on January 29

Tamil action thriller Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, will have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 29, the streamer announced on Wednesday.The film, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and pro...

Farmers' tractor rally: Plea in SC seeks inquiry commission to look into violence on R-Day

A plea was filed on Wednesday in the Supreme Court seeking setting up of a commission, headed by a retired apex court judge, to inquire the violence during the protesting farmers tractor rally in the national capital on the Republic Day.The...

Tiktok to shut down India business

Chinese social media firm Bytedance, which owns Tiktok and Helo apps, has announced the closure of its India business following continued restrictions on its services in the country.Tiktoks global interim head Vanessa Pappas and vice presid...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures jump, Merck keeps Dow, S&P 500 subdued

Nasdaq futures jumped on Monday as markets geared up for a busy week of earnings from mega-cap technology firms, while Dow and SP 500 futures came under pressure from a decline in Mercks shares after the drugmaker ended its COVID-19 vaccine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021