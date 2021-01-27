Left Menu

ED attaches Rs 80L 'bribe' cash in case against ex-SECL CMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 16:39 IST
ED attaches Rs 80L 'bribe' cash in case against ex-SECL CMD
Representative image Image Credit: wikipedia

The Enforcement Directorate has attached an alleged 'bribe' amount of Rs 80 lakh, under the anti-money laundering law, that was seized by the CBI in connection with a corruption case against former South Eastern Coalfields Limited CMD M P Dixit and others in 2010.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) criminal case filed under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was registered after studying an FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against them.

The others booked by the CBI in this case included Vijendra Singh, Surojit Samanta, V N Singh, Bajrang Lal Aggrawal, Ram Avatar Aggarwal, Sanjay Singh, Vinod Baid and Naveen Sharma.

The central probe agency said its probe found that ''Dixit, the then Chairman-cum-Managing Director of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) had demanded and agreed to accept illegal gratification of Rs 1 crore for illegally favouring a private entity named Maruti Clean Coal and Power Ltd (MCCPL)''.

''Dixit in connivance with others, through a maze of events, attempted to indulge in acquisition of Rs 80 lakh as part payment which was received by V N Singh on behalf and instructions of Dixit,'' the ED claimed.

Hence, it said, the amount of Rs 80 lakh acquired as a result of ''criminal activities'' related to the scheduled offence of criminal conspiracy and corruption, being proceeds of crime, has been provisionally attached under the PMLA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Not involved in Jan 26 violence: Lakha Sidhana

Gangster-turned-social activist Lakhbir Singh aka Lakha Sidhana on Wednesday distanced himself from the violence during the tractor parade in New Delhi on Republic Day and he and some farmer leaders only marched up to the Outer Ring Road in...

South Africa approves AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use

South Africa has approved AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use and is reviewing applications by rival manufacturers, Johnson Johnson and Pfizer, the medicines regulator said on Wednesday.In terms of the AstraZeneca vaccine this...

Hungary, Ukraine eye improved ties despite minority rights dispute

The foreign ministers of Hungary and Ukraine called on Wednesday for an improvement in relations badly strained by a dispute over the linguistic rights of some 150,000 ethnic Hungarians living in the western Ukrainian region of Transcarpath...

Kerala HC issues notice to Virat Kohli,Tamanna on plea seeking ban on online gambling in Kerala

The Kerala High Court on Wednesdayissued notice to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli andthe state government in a plea seeking ban on online gamblingin the state.Besides Kohli, a division bench, headed by ChiefJustice S Manikumar, als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021