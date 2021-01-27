ED attaches Rs 80L 'bribe' cash in case against ex-SECL CMD

The Enforcement Directorate has attached an alleged 'bribe' amount of Rs 80 lakh, under the anti-money laundering law, that was seized by the CBI in connection with a corruption case against former South Eastern Coalfields Limited CMD M P Dixit and others in 2010.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) criminal case filed under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was registered after studying an FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against them.

The others booked by the CBI in this case included Vijendra Singh, Surojit Samanta, V N Singh, Bajrang Lal Aggrawal, Ram Avatar Aggarwal, Sanjay Singh, Vinod Baid and Naveen Sharma.

The central probe agency said its probe found that ''Dixit, the then Chairman-cum-Managing Director of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) had demanded and agreed to accept illegal gratification of Rs 1 crore for illegally favouring a private entity named Maruti Clean Coal and Power Ltd (MCCPL)''.

''Dixit in connivance with others, through a maze of events, attempted to indulge in acquisition of Rs 80 lakh as part payment which was received by V N Singh on behalf and instructions of Dixit,'' the ED claimed.

Hence, it said, the amount of Rs 80 lakh acquired as a result of ''criminal activities'' related to the scheduled offence of criminal conspiracy and corruption, being proceeds of crime, has been provisionally attached under the PMLA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)