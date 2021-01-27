Mangaluru, Jan 27 (PTI) Following are today's Areca and Coconut prices.

Areca (per QTL) Old Supari : Rs 36000 to Rs 42500 model Rs 40000 New Supari : Rs 30000 to Rs 37000 model Rs 32500 Koka : Rs 14000 to Rs 24500 model Rs 22500 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st qlty : Rs 28000 to Rs 33000 model Rs 30000 2nd qlty : Rs 20000 to Rs 27000 model Rs 24000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)