PM Modi to address NCC rally at Delhi's Cariappa Ground on Thursday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at Cariappa Ground in Delhi on Thursday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at Cariappa Ground in Delhi on Thursday.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and the three armed services Chiefs will be present on the occasion, read a release by the Prime Minister's Office.The Prime Minister will also inspect the Guard of Honour, review March Past by NCC contingents, and witness cultural performance during the event. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pune: First flight with Covishield vaccines leaves for Delhi
Pune: First flight carrying Covishield vaccines leaves for Delhi.
PM Modi pays tributes to Vivekananda
President Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings on Vivekananda Jayanti
SpiceJet carries India's first consignment of Covid vaccine 'Covidshield' from Pune to Delhi