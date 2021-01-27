Hanuman coin racket busted in Berhampur; 7 arrested

Seven-members of aninter-state gang allegedly dealing with illegal trade of'Hanuman coins' have been arrested here, a police officersaid.

The accused had contacted buyers from Berhampur townto sell the coins at Rs 2 crore, he said.

''Acting on a tip-off, we raided a house on Tuesday andarrested the seven persons who were waiting for prospectivebuyers to turn up,'' said inspector-in-charge, Bada Bazarpolice station, Prasant Bhupati.

Three copper Hanuman coins, cash worth Rs 1.50 lakh,two motorcycles, magnet, and other incriminating items wereseized during the raid, the police officer said.

However, the owner of the house managed to escape.

''We suspect that the owner of the house might haveinvited the gang to the city for selling the coins,'' Bhupatisaid.

The police has started an investigation into thematter after registering a case under relevant sections of IPCand Antiques and Treasures Act, 1972.

