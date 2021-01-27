Left Menu

Hanuman coin racket busted in Berhampur; 7 arrested

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:36 IST
Hanuman coin racket busted in Berhampur; 7 arrested

Seven-members of aninter-state gang allegedly dealing with illegal trade of'Hanuman coins' have been arrested here, a police officersaid.

The accused had contacted buyers from Berhampur townto sell the coins at Rs 2 crore, he said.

''Acting on a tip-off, we raided a house on Tuesday andarrested the seven persons who were waiting for prospectivebuyers to turn up,'' said inspector-in-charge, Bada Bazarpolice station, Prasant Bhupati.

Three copper Hanuman coins, cash worth Rs 1.50 lakh,two motorcycles, magnet, and other incriminating items wereseized during the raid, the police officer said.

However, the owner of the house managed to escape.

''We suspect that the owner of the house might haveinvited the gang to the city for selling the coins,'' Bhupatisaid.

The police has started an investigation into thematter after registering a case under relevant sections of IPCand Antiques and Treasures Act, 1972.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Preity Zinta pens heartfelt birthday note for Bobby Deol, also reminisced he renamed her Pritam Singh

As her beloved friend Bobby Deol ringed in his 52nd birthday, Preity Zinta on Wednesday shared the sweetest birthday wish for him along with a short video clip of their song Hum Toh Dil Chaahe Tumhara from the movie Soldier. Adoring their f...

Soccer-Acting CAF president Selemani disqualified from FIFA elections

The acting head of African soccer, Constant Omari Selemani, has been disqualified from standing in Marchs Confederation of African Football elections, effectively ending his tenure on the FIFA Council and as a vice president of CAF.The FIFA...

Attukal Pongala ritual to be held, but with restrictions

The Kerala government onWednesday decided to conduct the famous Attukal Pongala, oneof the worlds largest all womenreligious congregations, inthe city onFebruary 27, by strictly adhering to COVID-19protocol and allowing devotees to perform ...

We've video clips, will expose how conspiracy was hatched to defame our movement: Farmer leader Shivkumar Kakka on violence during protest.

Weve video clips, will expose how conspiracy was hatched to defame our movement Farmer leader Shivkumar Kakka on violence during protest....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021