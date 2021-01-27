Man attempts self-immolation at MP CM's meet in Dewas

A 48-year-old man claiming tobe a farmer attempted self-immolation at a meeting addressedby Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here onWednesday, police said.

The incident triggered panic at the meeting, butpolice personnel immediately took the man into custody, beforehe could light a match after pouring kerosene on himself, anofficial said.

The man was rushed to a hospital, where he iscurrently undergoing treatment, he added.

''The man is identified as Anoop Singh Hada and hebelongs to the Kanjad community. There are a number of casesregistered against him and his children at the differentpolice stations,'' additional superintendent of police (ASP)Jagdish Dawar said.

While investigating cases of tractor thefts in thepast, the police confiscated three tractors from him afterfinding something amiss, the official said.

In order to catch the chief minister's attention andto highlight his plight, Hada tried to set himself ablazeduring the meeting, the ASP said, adding that the police areprobing the matter in detail.

