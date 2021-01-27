Left Menu

Huge quantity of arms and ammunition recovered in Assam

PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:44 IST
A huge cache of arms andammunition was recovered on Wednesday from Kokrajhardistrict, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, security personnel recovered thearms and ammunition from Lauti area near the India-Bhutanborder, Kokrajhar Superintendent of Police Rakesh Raushansaid.

A team, led by Additional Superintendent of Police MukutRabha, recovered 51 live ammunition of AK-47 series rifles,one AK-56 rifle, one AK-47 rifle, three AK magazines and onepistol along with a magazine.

Raushan said the arms and ammunition were buried underthe soil and former BLT (Bodo Liberation Tigers) militantsare believd to be involved in it.

