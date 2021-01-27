Left Menu

Farmer leaders involved in violence, no culprit will be spared: Delhi police chief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:57 IST
Farmer leaders involved in violence, no culprit will be spared: Delhi police chief

Delhi Police on Wednesday alleged that farmer leaders made inflammatory speeches and were involved in the violence during the tractor parade by agitating farmers that left 394 of its personnel injured and warned that no culprit will be spared.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi police commissioner S N Srivastava said farmer unions did not follow conditions set for the tractor rally that was supposed to be held from 12 PM to 5 PM and accused them of betrayal.

He said not a single life was lost as the Delhi Police showed extreme restraint.

As many as 25 FIRs have been registered so far, Srivastava said.

''We are using the facial recognition system and taking the help of CCTV and video footage to identify the accused. Strict action will be taken against those identified. No culprit will be spared,'' he said He alleged that some farmer leaders like Satnam Singh Pannu and Darshan Pal gave inflammatory speeches. Thereafter protesters broke barricades.

By January 25 evening, it became clear that they were not keeping their words. They brought forward the aggressive and militant elements who occupied the stage and delivered provocative speeches, he said.

He said that 394 police personnel were injured while 30 police vehicles were damaged in the violence on Wednesday.

The national capital witnessed clashes between protesters and police during the tractor parade by farmers on the Republic Day to press their demand of repealing three new agri laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Musacchio completes switch from AC Milan to Lazio

Lazio have completed the signing of defender Mateo Musacchio from AC Milan, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday. The Argentinian centre back has moved to Rome on a permanent deal, but a club statement did not reveal the length of his co...

Jayalalithaa's aide Sasikala's prison term over, set free

Expelled AIADMK leader V KSasikala was set free on Wednesday by authorities after shecompleted four years imprisonment in a jail here in a case ofdisproportionate assets, setting off celebrations by hersupporters in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka...

NDMC released Rs 516 cr for salaries of employees, pensioners: North Delhi Mayor

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Wednesday announced in the meeting of the NDMC House that the civic body has released Rs 516.67 crore for paying pending salaries of several employees and pensioners.The move comes amid an ongoing strike by ...

Farmer leaders involved in violence, no culprit will be spared: Delhi police chief

Delhi Police on Wednesday alleged that farmer leaders made inflammatory speeches and were involved in the violence during the tractor parade by agitating farmers that left 394 of its personnel injured, as it warned that no culprit will be s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021