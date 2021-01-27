Pak police arrest 3 Taliban terrorists

Pakistan's counter-terrorism officials on Wednesday arrested three Taliban militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The terrorists belonging to Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) included a commander of the banned outfit, they said.

The three militants were arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

They were involved in transportation of explosive materials from Afghanistan to Pakistan and money extortion in Peshawar, a CTD spokesperson said.

In another incident, the bomb disposal squad of Peshawar Police neutralised a time bomb, weighing one kilogram, planted near a mosque in the city on Wednesday. PTI AYZ SCY SCY

