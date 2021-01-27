Ahead of K'taka Legislative Council session, Yediyurappa holds meeting with BJP MLCs
Ahead of the state Legislative Council session, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday held a meeting with BJP MLCs at his official residence.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:38 IST
Ahead of the state Legislative Council session, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday held a meeting with BJP MLCs at his official residence. Deputy chief ministers Ashwathnarayan C N and Govind Karajola along with Cabinet ministers R Ashok, Madhuswamy, Umesh Katti, and BJP Members of the Legislative Council were present in the meeting.
The session will begin on Thursday. On December 15 last year, the Karnataka Legislative Council had witnessed ruckus in the house. The house was adjourned sine die following the forceful removal of Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council from the Chair by Congress MLCs.
Congress MLCs heckled and pushed Deputy Chairman SL Dharme Gowda, (JD-S MLC) from his seat. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
