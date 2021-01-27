CISF jawan on way to attend R-Day parade killed in accident

A 59-year-old Central IndustrialSecurity Force (CISF) jawan, who was on way to take part in aRepublic Day parade in Nagpur, died in a road accident, policesaid on Wednesday.

The mishap took place in Sonegaon area of the city,they said.

''The deceased, identified as G D Raghuvanshi, was aresident of Airport Colony. He was hawaldar and yogainstructor in the CISF. He left the house early in the morningto participate in the parade,'' a police officer said.

''After travelling some distance, his motorcycle hit amilk-seller's two-wheeler. He suffered grievous injuries inthe mishap and was rushed to a private hospital, where hesuccumbed to injuries around 3 pm,'' he said.

On Wednesday, Raghuvanshi's body was taken to hisvillage Mangrul Pir in a chariot decorated with flowers forfuneral.

