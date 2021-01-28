Blinken says he has asked U.S. envoy to Afghanistan peace process to stay on

Blinken says he has asked U.S. envoy to Afghanistan peace process to stay onReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2021 03:05 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 03:05 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said he has asked Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad to stay on as the U.S. special representative to the Afghanistan peace process.
"Yes, we have. We have asked him to continue the vital work" that he conducted during the Trump administration, Blinken told reporters at a briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
