Left Menu

New Pentagon chief praises Germany for hosting U.S. troops, reversing Trump's tack

"Secretary Austin expressed his gratitude to Germany for continuing to serve as a great host for U.S. forces," the Pentagon said in a statement following Austin's call with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. Under Trump's withdrawal plan, just under 6,000 of the roughly 12,000 U.S. troops withdrawing from Germany would reposition to the Black Sea region and some could temporarily deploy in waves to the Baltics.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 03:26 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 03:26 IST
New Pentagon chief praises Germany for hosting U.S. troops, reversing Trump's tack

New U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin praised Germany for hosting U.S. troops in a call with his German counterpart on Wednesday, fueling speculation that President Joe Biden could overturn a drawdown ordered by his predecessor Donald Trump.

Austin plans to carry out a global review of U.S. troop positioning, which would include Trump's order last year to eventually withdraw about a third of the 34,000-strong U.S. troop contingent in Germany. Trump, declaring that "We don’t want to be the suckers any more,” faulted the close U.S. ally for failing to meet NATO’s defense spending target and accused it of taking advantage of the United States on trade.

Austin took a different tack. "Secretary Austin expressed his gratitude to Germany for continuing to serve as a great host for U.S. forces," the Pentagon said in a statement following Austin's call with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

Under Trump's withdrawal plan, just under 6,000 of the roughly 12,000 U.S. troops withdrawing from Germany would reposition to the Black Sea region and some could temporarily deploy in waves to the Baltics. Other forces leaving Germany would permanently move to Italy and the U.S. military's European headquarters would relocate from Stuttgart, Germany, to Belgium.

The Trump pullout caught Germany off guard. A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Austin assured Kramp-Karrenbauer that whatever the United States did in the future, it would do it in consultation with Germany.

While in office Trump attacked Germany repeatedly. Biden, who took office last week, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday underscored the need for cooperation on global challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pentagon said Austin also spoke with Kramp-Karrenbauer about "force posture in Afghanistan and Iraq, and combating the malign influence of our shared strategic rivals."

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas spoke with new U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday and agreed to cooperate on issues including China and Iran's nuclear capacity, the German Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

France's Sanofi to help rival Pfizer-BioNTech make vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EU demands AstraZeneca plan to break vaccine deadlock

The European Union failed to make a breakthrough in crisis talks with AstraZeneca on Wednesday and demanded the drugmaker spell out how it would supply the bloc with reserved doses of COVID-19 vaccine from plants in Europe and Britain. The ...

WRAPUP 5-Fed still in crisis-fighting mode as recovery appears to moderate

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left its key overnight interest rate near zero and made no change to its monthly bond purchases, pledging again to keep those economic pillars in place until there is a full rebound from the pandemic-trigger...

New U.S. secretary of state stands by demand Iran return to nuclear deal before U.S. does

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday stuck to his stance that Tehran must resume complying with the Iran nuclear deal before Washington, which abandoned the pact under former President Donald Trump, would do so. Making his fi...

U.S. returns indictment against Oath Keeper members over plot to storm U.S. Capitol

The United States has secured an indictment against three members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, charging they conspired to storm the U.S. Capitol in a bid to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Bidens electoral victory. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021