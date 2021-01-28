Left Menu

UN slams killing of anti-dam activist in southern Mexico

The office said that seven rights activists were killed in Mexico in 2020, and the lack of punishment makes activists more vulnerable.The perception that the defense of human rights or the defence of land can be weakened by killing them activists, is strengthened every time a killing goes unpunished, the UN human rights representative, Guillermo Fernandez-Maldonado, wrote in a statement.Heras Cruz had also reportedly opposed gravel, rock and sand extraction from the river bed, a lucrative but damaging industry.In September, Mireya Rodriguez Lemus was found dead with marks of violence in the northern state of Chihuahua.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 28-01-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 08:48 IST
UN slams killing of anti-dam activist in southern Mexico

The UN human rights office in Mexico called for justice Wednesday in the case of an anti-dam activist who was killed in the southern state of Oaxaca on January 23.

Fidel Heras Cruz had opposed plans to build dams on the Rio Verde river, and the UN office said he had reportedly received a death threat two days before he died.

Heras Cruz was shot to death near the town of Jamiltepec, Oaxaca, near Puerto Escondido. The office said that seven rights activists were killed in Mexico in 2020, and the lack of punishment makes activists more vulnerable.

“The perception that the defense of human rights or the defence of land can be weakened by killing them (activists), is strengthened every time a killing goes unpunished,” the UN human rights representative, Guillermo Fernandez-Maldonado, wrote in a statement.

Heras Cruz had also reportedly opposed gravel, rock and sand extraction from the river bed, a lucrative but damaging industry.

In September, Mireya Rodriguez Lemus was found dead with marks of violence in the northern state of Chihuahua. Rodriguez Lemus was a founder of a transgender advocacy group and a promoter of AIDS education and prevention campaigns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Fabric factory gutted in major fire

A synthetic fabric manufacturing unit was gutted in a major fire that broke out in an industrial area of Maharashtras Thane district on Thursday morning, officials said.There was no loss of life due to the blaze as per the initial reports, ...

Farmers' protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Red Fort, Tikri border

Two days after the violence broke out during the farmers tractor rally in various parts of the national capital, heavy security forces continue to remain deployed at the Red Fort and Tikri border. The security at the Red Fort, a national he...

Survey reveals widespread racism in English cricket, players to attend anti-racism course of PCA

England cricketers -- both men and women -- will undergo anti-racism training courses this year after a survey revealed that more than one-third of black, Asian and minority ethnic BAME players have faced the prejudice in the game.According...

Juventus progress to Coppa Italia semi-finals with 4-0 win over SPAL

Juventus booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia after defeating SPAL at the Allianz Stadium here on Thursday. In the quarter-final clash, Juventus dominated SPAL to register an impressive 4-0 win.Alvaro Morata opened the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021