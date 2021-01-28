Left Menu

India reports 11,666 new COVID-19 cases

India reported 11,666 new COVID-19 cases, 14,301 discharges and 123 deaths in last 24 hours, informed Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 10:40 IST
India reports 11,666 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India reported 11,666 new COVID-19 cases, 14,301 discharges and 123 deaths in last 24 hours, informed Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Thursday. With that, the total cases of COVID-19 in the country has escalated to 1,07,01,193 including 1,73,740 active cases and 1,03,73,606 total discharges.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 virus has mounted to 1,53,847, including the new deaths. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan informed today, "70% of our COVID-19 cases are in Maharashtra and Kerala. So far, 153 cases of UK variant have been detected in India."

"A total of 19,43,38,773 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to January 27. Of these, 7,25,653 samples were tested yesterday," informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today. A total 23,55,979 healthcare and frontline workers have got vaccinated so far against COVID-19.

Union Health Ministry has approved two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, under Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU). On January 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world's largest inoculation drive against COVID-19. The drive is estimated to cover about 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

"Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,293. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,405, while Karnataka reported 529 new cases," the press release by the health ministry stated on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Australia aiming to vaccinate athletes before Tokyo Games

Australia aims to vaccinate its Olympians against COVID-19 before they head to the Tokyo Games, federal sport minister Richard Colbeck has said.Advice from the body coordinating the vaccination rollout plan suggested that athletes would lik...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now WHO team in Wuhan set to leave quarantineA World Health Organization-led team investigating the origins of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic was expected to leave their quarantine hotel...

Samsung reports profit jump driven by strong chip demand - (A)

Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday its operating profit for last quarter rose by more than 26 percent as it capped off a robust business year where its dual strength in parts and finished products allowed it to thrive amid the pandemic.B...

Apple's business in India still quite low relative to size of opportunity: Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said the companys share in India is quite low relative to the size of the opportunity and setting up retail stores in the future in the country will be a great initiative.Apple launched the AppleStore online in India ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021