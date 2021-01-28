Two killed, one injured as gunmen open fire on villagers in Assam

Two persons, including a woman,were killed and one was injured after unidentified gunmenopened indiscriminate fire in a village in Karbi Anglongdistrict of Assam, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Kharnaidisa village nearDhansiri on Wednesday night when the villagers werecelebrating Bushu Dima festival, Karbi Anglong Superintendentof Police Debajit Deori told PTI.

The two deceased were identified as Amit Nunisa (42)and Alota Maibongsa (60), he said.

Ashit Phonglosa (25), who sustained bullet injury onhis left hand, was admitted to a hospital and stated to be outof danger.

An investigation has been initiated, the SP said.

Militant outfit Dimasa National Liberation Army wassuspected to be behind the incident.

