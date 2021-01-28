Left Menu

Russia opens criminal case against ally of jailed Kremlin foe Navalny

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-01-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 13:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russian investigators said on Thursday they had opened a criminal case against Leonid Volkov, a close ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, accusing him of urging teenagers to take part in illegal protests.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets on Saturday to demand that the Kremlin release Navalny from jail, where he is serving a 30-day stint for alleged parole violations, which he denies.

