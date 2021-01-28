Left Menu

Pak SC orders release of prime suspect in American journalist Daniel Pearl's murder

Pakistans Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of British-born al-Qaeda militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the prime accused in the beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002 in Karachi.The apex court dismissed the Sindh provincial governments appeal against the Sindh High Courts SHC decision to overturn the conviction of Sheikh for the beheading of Pearl, the 38-year-old South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal.According to the short verdict, a three-judge SC bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam also directed to release the suspect.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-01-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 14:17 IST
Pak SC orders release of prime suspect in American journalist Daniel Pearl's murder
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of British-born al-Qaeda militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the prime accused in the beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002 in Karachi.

The apex court dismissed the Sindh provincial government's appeal against the Sindh High Court's (SHC) decision to overturn the conviction of Sheikh for the beheading of Pearl, the 38-year-old South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal.

According to the short verdict, a three-judge SC bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam also directed to release the suspect. One member of the bench opposed the decision.

Pearl's murder took place three years after Sheikh, along with Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, was released by India in 1999 and given safe passage to Afghanistan in exchange for the nearly 150 passengers of hijacked Indian Airlines Flight 814.

He was serving a prison term in India for kidnappings of Western tourists in the country. Pearl was abducted and beheaded while he was in Pakistan investigating a story in 2002 on the links between the country's powerful spy agency ISI and al-Qaeda. In April 2020, the SHC had overturned the death sentence of Omer Sheikh and sentenced him to seven years in prison and acquitted three other accused — Fahad Naseem, Sheikh Adil and Salman Saqib — who were earlier sentenced to life imprisonment by an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

After the SHC verdict, the Sindh government and family of Daniel Pearl filed petitions in the apex court.

The Sindh government also immediately detained the four men under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance 1960.

The same SHC division bench annulled the detention order on December 24 and ordered the Sindh government to immediately release the four men. This order elicited an immediate response from the US which on December 25 expressed its "deep concerns" over the SHC order. The US has been mounting pressure on Pakistan, demanding justice for Pearl.

In December, the US has said it is ready to take custody of Sheikh, asserting that Washington will not allow him to evade justice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Baseball-Veteran Yankees pitcher Tanaka agrees return to Japan's Rakuten

Pitcher Masahiro Tanaka has agreed to return to Japanese baseball team the Rakuten Eagles after spending seven seasons with the New York Yankees, Rakuten announced on its website on Thursday. Tanaka began his career with Rakuten in 2007 bef...

German minister sees COVID-19 vaccine shortage well into April

Germanys health minister said on Thursday he expects the current shortage of coronavirus vaccines to continue well into April, as the government faced new criticism over the pace of its vaccination programme.We will still have at least 10 t...

Deep Sidhu hits out at farmer leaders

Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who has been accused by farm bodies of trying to defame their agitation and termed a traitor, has hit out at farm leaders for allegedly spreading false propaganda and hatred against him.The 36-year-old Sidh...

EMERGING MARKETS-Rouble leads FX losses, stocks set for worst day in 2 months

The Russian rouble led losses across emerging market currencies on Thursday as geopolitical tensions weighed, while stocks were set for their worst day in nearly two months, tracking a weak performance on the Wall Street.The rouble sank 1 t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021