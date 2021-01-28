Mumbai Police rescues minor girl from trafficking, 3 arrested

The Social Service Branch of Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested three people after they were allegedly planning to sell a minor girl for money. In a statement, the Mumbai Police said, "The Social Service Branch of Mumbai Police arrested three people yesterday in a raid and rescued a 14-year-old girl. Preliminary investigation revealed that the perpetrators had fixed for the girl to be sold at Rs 3 lakhs."

According to the information received from the police, the accused are allegedly casting directors namely Ashish Patel, Mohammad Sheikh and Vinod Aneria. The girl was offered a role in a TV serial after which she had accepted, said police.

"Offenders are now booked under Sections 370, 366(A) and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the statement added.

