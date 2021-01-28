Left Menu

HC denies bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui, talks about fundamental duties

PTI | Indore | Updated: 28-01-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 17:37 IST
HC denies bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui, talks about fundamental duties
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Madhya Pradesh High Court onThursday refused bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui who isaccused of passing ''indecent'' remarks about Hindu deitiesduring a show, and noted that ''promote harmony'' is one of theconstitutional duties.

Liberty of a person has to be ''balanced'' with hisduties towards other citizens, Justice Rohit Arya of theIndore bench of the high court said, citing a Supreme Courtruling.

The court also turned down the bail plea of NalinYadav, another accused in the case.

Faruqui and four others were arrested on January 1following a complaint by a BJP MLA's son that objectionableremarks about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shahwere passed during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore on NewYear's day. One more person was arrested subsequently.

Faruqui and Yadav are in judicial remand and lodged inIndore Central Jail. A magistrate's court and a sessions courtrejected their bail pleas, following which they moved the highcourt.

In its order, the high court said it would not commenton merits of the case, but based on the material seized, thewitnesses' statements and considering the fact that probe wasgoing on, no case is made out for grant of bail.

''The evidence/material collected so far suggests thatin an organized public show under the garb of stand-up comedyat a public place on commercial lines, prima facie,scurrilous, disparaging utterances, outraging religiousfeelings of a class of citizens of India with deliberateintent, were made by the applicant,'' it said.

''Liberty of an individual has to be balanced with hisduties and obligations towards his fellow citizens,'' the ordersaid, citing a past Supreme Court judgment.

The court noted defence lawyers' argument that Faruquihad come to Indore on an invitation by organizers, and didnot say anything that has been alleged.

However, in the light of the statements of thecomplainant and witnesses and video footage of the show,''at this stage it is difficult to countenance to thesubmissions of the learned counsel for the applicant ascomplacency of the applicant cannot be ruled out'', it said.

''It is not a case of no evidence. More so, theinvestigation is in progress,'' the court added.

There was a possibility that ''more incriminatingmaterial'' would be collected, and further, a similar case hasbeen registered against Faruqui in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh,the high court noted.

''That apart, there is also specific assertion by thecounsel for the complainant that the applicant, along withother co-accused persons, (were) allegedly making outragingfilthy jokes in social media deliberately against Hindu Gods,Lord Shriram and Goddess Seeta, hurting religious sentimentsof Hindus for the last 18 months, despite protest on varioussocial media platforms. There is nothing on record to thecontrary,'' it said.

''Our country is a beautiful country and sets anexample of coexistence amid diversities, be it religion,language, culture, geographical locations etc, to the world atlarge,'' the high court said.

''It is the constitutional duty of every citizen of thecountry and also of the states to promote harmony and thespirit of common brotherhood amongst all the people of Indiairrespective of religious, linguistic, regional or sectionaldiversities and to value and preserve the rich heritage of ourcomposite culture (Article 15A (e) and (f) of the Constitutionof India),'' it said.

The government must ensure that ''ecosystem andsustenance of coexistence is not polluted by negative forces'',it said.

The high court did not comment on the part of the FIRwhere it is alleged that indecent jokes were also crackedabout Union minister Shah.

As per the First Information Report, the comedy showwas held at a cafe in 56 Dukan area of Indore on January 1.

Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of local BJP MLA Malini Laxman SinghGaud, had filed a complaint against Faruqui and others.

Gaud said he and his associates had gone to watchthe show where indecent jokes were made about Hindu gods andgoddesses and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He forced the organizers to stop the show, he said.

Faruqui and others were arrested under IPC section295-A (outraging religious feelings).

They were also accused of holding the show amidCOVID-19 pandemic without permission and booked under section269 (unlawful or negligent act likely to spread the infectionof any disease dangerous to life) and other relevantprovisions.

Faruqui's lawyer Anshuman Shrivastava said they willmove the Supreme Court against the high court's order.

The show was stopped by complainant Eklavya Singh Gaudwhen Faruqui had not even started his performance, and the FIRwas based on controversies surrounding his earlier shows, thelawyer claimed.

But Indore's Inspector General Harinarayan ChariMishra asserted that the police case was based on theJanuary 1 program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

In 2020 India showed ability to meet all challenges, be it from coronavirus or at borders: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India last year showed it is capable of taking all steps to meet challenges, be it from the coronavirus or at its borders.We have to strengthen the emotion with which we dealt with big chal...

Investors' wealth tumbles over Rs 9.56 lakh cr as markets fall for 5th day

Domestic investors wealth witnessed an erosion of Rs 9,56,597.82 crore as markets recorded their fifth straight session of decline.The 30-share BSE benchmark tanked 535.57 points or 1.13 per cent to close at 46,874.36 on Thursday. It has no...

IDBI Bank shares gain over 2 pc after Q3 earnings

Shares of IDBI Bank on Thursday gained over 2 per cent after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 378 crore for the December quarter.The stock closed at Rs 28.30, a gain of 2.17 per cent on BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.79 ...

Competition Commission approves Indo Gulf Fertilizers-Indorama deal

Competition Commission of India CCI on Thursday said it has cleared the proposed acquisition of Indo Gulf Fertilizers by Indorama India Private Ltd.Indo Gulf Fertilizers is a part of Grasim Industries Ltd.Indorama will acquire the business ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021