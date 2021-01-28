Left Menu

Suspend proposal to hike councillor development fund to Rs 1.5 cr: Delhi govt to NDMC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 18:54 IST
Suspend proposal to hike councillor development fund to Rs 1.5 cr: Delhi govt to NDMC

The AAP-led Delhi government has directed the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation to suspend its proposal to hike the councillor development fund from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore in view of the coronavirus-hit economy and the civic body's financially strained situation, officials said on Thursday.

In a letter dated January 27, the Urban Development department of the Delhi government has asked the North Delhi Municipal Commissioner to ''suspend the councillor development fund altogether'', for the time being, as in the case of MP development fund and Delhi MLA development fund.

''At a time when the MP and MLA development funds have been suspended due to unprecedented economic crises being faced by the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is beyond imagination that such a proposal is being mooted by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation,'' the letter said.

Moreover, all three corporations are not making payment of salaries to their staff on time, taking the plea that they are facing financial crunch, it said.

In view of this situation, Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain, has issued directions to the NDMC to ''suspend the said councillor development fund altogether till the economic situation becomes normal''.

''Accordingly, the directions of the UD Minister is hereby conveyed to the NDMC to suspend the councillor development fund rather than enhancing the same from existing Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore,'' the letter added.

There was no immediate reaction from the NDMC or the North Delhi mayor.

Earlier in the day, AAP's in-charge of municipal corporations, Durgesh Pathak, in a press conference held at the party's headquarters, hit out at the BJP-ruled civic bodies and slammed the proposal brought in by the cash-strapped NDMC.

''On one hand, they (NDMC) claim they are unable to pay salaries of their employees for several months, even as employees are protesting for such a along time demanding their due salaries. And, on the other hand, they proposed in their budget to hike councillor development fund from current Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1 crore. I am thankful to the Delhi government and the CM for issuing direction to the NDMC to suspend the hike,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ministers upbeat about OECD tax deal with new U.S. administration

An agreement on rewriting outdated rules for international taxation is within grasp this year as the new U.S. administration of President Joe Biden is more open to a deal, finance ministers said on Thursday. Nearly 140 countries are negotia...

Four of a family commit suicide over financial reasons

In a suicide pact,four members of a family allegedly ended their lives by lyingon the railway track ahead of the arrival of a train betweenRaibag and Miraj railway stations about 130 km from here,Railway police said.The deceased have been i...

Grinntech's facility to produce Lithium-Ion batteries goes on stream

Chennai, Jan 28 PTI Grinntech Motors, engaged inmanufacturing Lithium-Ion batteries for electric vehicles,commenced production at its facility here, the company said onThursday.The company in October 2020 had signed amemorandum of understan...

India, Japan review implementation of projects in Northeastern region

India and Japan on Thursday reviewed progress of various ongoing projects in the Northeastern region in areas of connectivity, hydropower, sustainable development and harnessing of water resources, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021