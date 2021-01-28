Left Menu

India to introduce more locally made covid vaccines -PM Modi

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:01 IST
India to introduce more locally made covid vaccines -PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country would introduce more locally made COVID-19 vaccines as New Delhi continues to save lives of people in other countries by exporting medicines and vaccines.

"India has in these times of crisis fulfilled its global responsibilities from the beginning by setting up infrastructure related to vaccination. So far only two made-in-India vaccines have been introduced, but in the future many more vaccines will be made available," Prime Minister Modi said at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ministers upbeat about OECD tax deal with new U.S. administration

An agreement on rewriting outdated rules for international taxation is within grasp this year as the new U.S. administration of President Joe Biden is more open to a deal, finance ministers said on Thursday. Nearly 140 countries are negotia...

Four of a family commit suicide over financial reasons

In a suicide pact,four members of a family allegedly ended their lives by lyingon the railway track ahead of the arrival of a train betweenRaibag and Miraj railway stations about 130 km from here,Railway police said.The deceased have been i...

Grinntech's facility to produce Lithium-Ion batteries goes on stream

Chennai, Jan 28 PTI Grinntech Motors, engaged inmanufacturing Lithium-Ion batteries for electric vehicles,commenced production at its facility here, the company said onThursday.The company in October 2020 had signed amemorandum of understan...

India, Japan review implementation of projects in Northeastern region

India and Japan on Thursday reviewed progress of various ongoing projects in the Northeastern region in areas of connectivity, hydropower, sustainable development and harnessing of water resources, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021