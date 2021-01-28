Left Menu

UP court sentences BJP MP to one year in jail for stopping train during 2004 protest

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:02 IST
UP court sentences BJP MP to one year in jail for stopping train during 2004 protest

A court here has awarded one-year jail term to Bansgaon BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan and a former corporator for stopping a train during a 'rail roko' protest in 2004 that led to delays and cancellations of other trains on the route.

Paswan was an MLA of Samajwadi Party, the then ruling party of Uttar Pradesh, in 2004.

He said he would appeal against the conviction in the high court.

In the order passed on Wednesday, Additional Session Judge Namrata Agarwal sentenced Paswan and former corporator Rajesh Kumar to one year in jail and also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on them.

However, the two were later granted bail.

Paswan said, ''It was a political 'rail roko' movement of Samajwadi Party and thousands of people were part of it but only two were punished. We'll appeal in the high court and have full faith that we will get justice.'' On December 18, 2004, after train number 222 arrived at Nakha Jungle station at 9:33 AM, Paswan and Kumar along with their supporters did not allow it to move ahead, police said.

They vacated the rail track only after the area manager reached the spot and accepted their memorandum, the police said.

The train was standing at the station for about two hours and due to this many other trains on the route were delayed and some cancelled, they added.

An FIR was lodged at RPF Nakha Jungle post on the basis of a complaint lodged by the train guard and driver, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ministers upbeat about OECD tax deal with new U.S. administration

An agreement on rewriting outdated rules for international taxation is within grasp this year as the new U.S. administration of President Joe Biden is more open to a deal, finance ministers said on Thursday. Nearly 140 countries are negotia...

Four of a family commit suicide over financial reasons

In a suicide pact,four members of a family allegedly ended their lives by lyingon the railway track ahead of the arrival of a train betweenRaibag and Miraj railway stations about 130 km from here,Railway police said.The deceased have been i...

Grinntech's facility to produce Lithium-Ion batteries goes on stream

Chennai, Jan 28 PTI Grinntech Motors, engaged inmanufacturing Lithium-Ion batteries for electric vehicles,commenced production at its facility here, the company said onThursday.The company in October 2020 had signed amemorandum of understan...

India, Japan review implementation of projects in Northeastern region

India and Japan on Thursday reviewed progress of various ongoing projects in the Northeastern region in areas of connectivity, hydropower, sustainable development and harnessing of water resources, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021