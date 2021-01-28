Bank officer fined Rs 2,000 for not wearing mask during DRT hearing

A Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT)here has imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on a senior bank officialfor failing to wear a mask and follow social distancing duringan online hearing.

Presiding Officer for DRT-1, Vinay Goel, imposed apenalty of Rs 2,000 on Vijay Sharma, a Bank of Barodaofficial, on Wednesday.

The DRT is conducting virtual hearings for the lastfew months in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sharma was present as a witness in lawyer BhaveshSuthar's office during a hearing on Wednesday.

Goel noted that he was not wearing a mask while seatedand put it on only when his deposition began.

''The conduct of the witness is liable to bedepreciated (sic), because he was seated in the chamber ofadvocate, just near him, without (wearing) proper mask,'' theorder said.

''Many advocates have suffered due to COVID-19 andpandemic and in fact such types of litigants are responsiblefor their sufferings. I feel it is fair to impose a cost of Rs2,000 on witness Vijay Sharma, Chief Manager, Bank of Barodafor not observing social distancing norms,'' the tribunal said.

Sharma was asked to pay the amount to the NationalDefence Fund within two days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)