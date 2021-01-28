Left Menu

Russian court keeps Kremlin critic Navalny in jail despite outcry

A Russian court on Thursday ordered Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to be kept in jail, rejecting an appeal against his detention and shrugging off calls by the West and tens of thousands of his Russian supporters for his release.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:45 IST
Russian court keeps Kremlin critic Navalny in jail despite outcry
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

A Russian court on Thursday ordered Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to be kept in jail, rejecting an appeal against his detention and shrugging off calls by the West and tens of thousands of his Russian supporters for his release. Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, was remanded in custody for 30 days on Jan. 18 after flying back to Russia from Germany for the first time since being poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent in August.

A court at the time ordered him detained for alleged parole violations, which he denied. With various legal cases pending against him, Navalny, 44, could face years in jail. Tens of thousands of Russians protested against his jailing on Saturday. Navalny appeared in court on Thursday by video link from jail, railing against what he called absurd allegations trumped up by authorities to sideline him for political reasons.

"You won't succeed in frightening us. We are the majority... I'm happy that more and more people understand that the law is on our side, that we're in the right," he told the presiding judge. "We'll never allow ... these people to seize and steal our country. Yes, brute force is on your side now. You can...put me in handcuffs. (But) that will not continue forever," he said.

Outside the court on the outskirts of Moscow, his lawyer Olga Mikhailova said they would appeal against the ruling to keep him in custody. After the ruling was handed down, Navalny told the judge with trademark sarcasm: "Everything was clear to me before the start of the court hearing, thank you."

Navalny's allies have called for new protests this weekend to demand his release. The authorities have said any demonstrations will be illegal and will be broken up. SEARCHES OF SUPPORTERS' HOMES

Russia's prison service has accused Navalny of breaking the terms of a suspended sentence he had been serving on embezzlement charges that he says were trumped up. A court hearing on Feb. 2 is set to consider converting that sentence into a three-and-a-half year prison term.

Last weekend police detained just over 4,000 people at demonstrations calling for his release in Moscow and dozens of other cities, according to a protest monitoring group. Authorities have followed up with a sweeping crackdown. Late on Wednesday, police carried out searches at the homes of Navalny's supporters and other properties linked to him, detaining several people, including his brother Oleg for allegedly breaching COVID-19 safety restrictions.

Russian investigators said on Thursday they had opened a criminal case into Leonid Volkov, a close Navalny ally, for allegedly urging teenagers to take part in what it said were illegal protests on Saturday. Navalny has accused Putin of being responsible for his poisoning with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent last summer. The Kremlin has denied any involvement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Majority of Whatsapp users may not use payment features if it shares info with FB: Survey

A majority of respondents in a survey said they will not use Whatsapp payment features and may discontinue business chat if the app shares information with Facebook and third parties, according to a survey.The survey -- conducted around Wha...

Solar case: CM justifies decision to refer case to CBI; decision not politically motivated

Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Thursday defended the decisionrecommending a CBI probe into the sexual exploitation caseagainst five Congress leaders, including Oommen Chandy, anddismissed allegations of political motive behind it....

President to address members of two Houses seated in three locations for first time

The budget session of Parliament will begin on Friday with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing members of both the Houses seated in three different locations for the first time as part of precautions against COVID-19. A Rajya Sabha press r...

Bayern profits from inconsistent rivals in Bundesliga

No matter what happens to Bayern Munich, its German rivals just cant seem to take advantage.Despite the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, despite underwhelming form, despite a squad creaking under the strain of a packed schedul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021