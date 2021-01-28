Left Menu

Mumbai police nab four foreign nationals in fake job racket

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:48 IST
Mumbai police nab four foreign nationals in fake job racket

Four foreign nationals have beenarrested from Pune for allegedly cheating several people oflakhs with the promise of jobs abroad, police said onThursday.

A team of the Cyber police from the Mumbai crimebranch raided a flat in Undri area of Pune and apprehended thefour accused on Wednesday, an official said.

The arrested accused include Nigerian and West Africannationals who allegedly got in touch with at least 2,000 jobseekers of various countries and cheated them, the officialsaid.

As many as 14 mobile phones, four laptops, threememory cards, five routers, a data card, two international SIMcards were recovered from the premises, he said.

During the investigation, the police found that theaccused had transferred at least Rs 10 crore to a Nigerianbank, he said.

The accused had collected this amount from job seekersin the form of visa fees, programme fees, employmentauthorisation and travel allowance, the official said.

The racket came to light on January 15, when Chemburresident Vishal Mandavkar approached the Cyber police with thecomplaint of online fraud, he said.

According to the police, Mandavkar had responded to anadvertisement about a job at a prominent hotel in Canada andmailed his resume, following which he was asked to deposit Rs17.22 lakh as visa fee, programme fee, employmentauthorisation and travel allowance.

Once the amount was paid, the contact person stoppedresponding to the complainant's calls, it was stated.

The probe has revealed that the accused had used 64bank accounts of 12 Indian banks across the country to collectmoney from job seekers, he said.

The police have recovered at least 2,500 people'spassport data and other personal details from the accusedpersons, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Majority of Whatsapp users may not use payment features if it shares info with FB: Survey

A majority of respondents in a survey said they will not use Whatsapp payment features and may discontinue business chat if the app shares information with Facebook and third parties, according to a survey.The survey -- conducted around Wha...

Solar case: CM justifies decision to refer case to CBI; decision not politically motivated

Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Thursday defended the decisionrecommending a CBI probe into the sexual exploitation caseagainst five Congress leaders, including Oommen Chandy, anddismissed allegations of political motive behind it....

President to address members of two Houses seated in three locations for first time

The budget session of Parliament will begin on Friday with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing members of both the Houses seated in three different locations for the first time as part of precautions against COVID-19. A Rajya Sabha press r...

Bayern profits from inconsistent rivals in Bundesliga

No matter what happens to Bayern Munich, its German rivals just cant seem to take advantage.Despite the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, despite underwhelming form, despite a squad creaking under the strain of a packed schedul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021