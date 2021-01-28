Left Menu

R-Day violence: Protesters snatched magazines from constables, robbed anti-riot gears, says FIR

Two magazines with 20 live cartridges were snatched from two constables by protestors who also damaged vehicles and robbed anti-riot gears during the violence at Red Fort on Republic Day, according to the FIR filed in connection with the incident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:57 IST
R-Day violence: Protesters snatched magazines from constables, robbed anti-riot gears, says FIR

Two magazines with 20 live cartridges were snatched from two constables by protestors who also damaged vehicles and robbed anti-riot gears during the violence at Red Fort on Republic Day, according to the FIR filed in connection with the incident. The FIR has been filed at the Kotwali police station in north Delhi. It said 141 security personnel were injured during the violence at Red Fort. According to the FIR, the protestors tried to snatch the guns but both the constables saved their weapons. They, however, could not save the magazines. ''The mob tried to snatch the MP-5 gun of constable Bhawani Singh. However, he managed to save the gun but could not save the magazine which had 20 live rounds. Similarly, the mob also snatched the magazine with 20 live rounds of constable Naresh's SLR gun,'' the FIR stated.

Detailing the sequence of events, the FIR said, ''There was heavy security deployment in and around the Red Fort due to Republic Day celebrations. Police allowed the tractor rally of the farmers on four routes. They were not allowed to enter the Kotwali area''.

It said around 12 pm, the north district control room informed that the farmers in huge numbers were heading towards Shanti Van Chowk from Rajghat. The barricades were already put in place due to the Republic Day security. ''Around 12.15 pm, 1,000 to 1,200 people came on 30 to 40 tractors, 125 to 130 bike and in private cars and reached near the barricades and insisted on going towards Red Fort,'' it said.

''They were asked to head back towards their pre-decided routes for the rally, but the protestors did not pay heed to police warnings and broke the barricades with their tractors. They also tried to run their tractors over police personnel, the FIR said. It said later, the protesters broke the barricades and headed towards the Red Fort. When they were going towards the Red Fort, tableaux were also passing through the Netaji Subhash Marg,'' the FIR added.

It said the protesters entered the Red Fort premises and went upstairs on the rampart. ''The mob later hoisted different flags there. They also started creating nuisance on the rampart. The unruly mob was asked to come downstairs. They went to Meena Bazar area to enter the into Red Fort. When the police tried to take them out of Lahore Gate, the mob became violent and attacked personnel. The mob thrashed the police personnel and threw them in the wells. ''They damaged a bus, a government gypsy and other vehicles. The mob robbed the anti-riots gears -- cane stick, shields, body protectors, helmets etc from the police personnel,'' it said. The FIR said the mob had also taken hostage some police personnel near the Lahore gate public toilet and they damaged the ticket counter. The Delhi Police has named actor Deep Sidhu and gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana in an FIR in connection with the Red Fort incident.

Police have also invoked IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 152 (assaulting or obstructing public servant when suppressing riot, etc), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), and 307 (attempt to murder).

The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act and the Arms Act have been added in the FIR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Majority of Whatsapp users may not use payment features if it shares info with FB: Survey

A majority of respondents in a survey said they will not use Whatsapp payment features and may discontinue business chat if the app shares information with Facebook and third parties, according to a survey.The survey -- conducted around Wha...

Solar case: CM justifies decision to refer case to CBI; decision not politically motivated

Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Thursday defended the decisionrecommending a CBI probe into the sexual exploitation caseagainst five Congress leaders, including Oommen Chandy, anddismissed allegations of political motive behind it....

President to address members of two Houses seated in three locations for first time

The budget session of Parliament will begin on Friday with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing members of both the Houses seated in three different locations for the first time as part of precautions against COVID-19. A Rajya Sabha press r...

Bayern profits from inconsistent rivals in Bundesliga

No matter what happens to Bayern Munich, its German rivals just cant seem to take advantage.Despite the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, despite underwhelming form, despite a squad creaking under the strain of a packed schedul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021