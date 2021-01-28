Maha: Banned tobacco products worth lakhs seized in Bhiwandi

The police have seized gutkha andbanned tobacco products worth Rs 8.68 lakh from a godown inBhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said onThursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Narpoli police raided SreeRam Comples at Dapoli and recovered the banned tobaccoproducts from a truck parked in the compound on Wednesday, anofficial said.

While no arrests have been made so far, the policehave registered a case against truck driver, owner of thevehicle and owner of the carrier company under relevantsections of the IPC and FDA regulations, the official said.

