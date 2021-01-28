Left Menu

Robinhood, Interactive Brokers restrict trading in GameStop, other hot stocks

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:07 IST
Robinhood, Interactive Brokers restrict trading in GameStop, other hot stocks

Online trading platforms Robinhood and Interactive Brokers said on Thursday they had restricted trading in shares of GameStop, BlackBerry and other companies that have seen hefty gains this week due to a social media-driven trading frenzy.

