JeM militant held in J-K’s Bandipora

Security forces on Thursday arrested a militant of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The militant, identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan from Bandipora’s Panzigam area, was apprehended at a special checkpoint established by security forces following a tip-off, a police spokesman said.

''Police, along with security forces, have arrested one active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit JeM from Patushahi area of Bandipora,'' he said Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from Khan's possession, the spokesman said.

''Preliminary enquiry reveals that the said terrorist had joined terrorist ranks recently and was tasked to carry out subversive activities in Sopore and Bandipora towns,'' he said.

The spokesman said Khan had managed to escape from a cordon and search operation in the Adipora area of Sopore while taking advantage of darkness on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)