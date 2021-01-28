NCB arrests three drug peddlers from Navi Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) has arrested three drug peddlers after raids in NaviMumbai and seized 336 blots of LSD, 430 gm of ganja and 6 gmof cocaine, an official said on Thursday.

Based on specific information, the NCB's Mumbai zonalunit intercepted a car on Wednesday night and recovered 10 gmof ganja and 121 blots of LSD, which is considered ascommercial quantity, the official said.

The NCB team apprehended Arbaz Shaikh and VinitChandran were apprehended from the car, he said.

Following their interrogation, the NCB team, led byzonal director Sameer Wankhede, conducted searches in Neruland Navi Mumbai area, the official said, adding the searcheswere on till Thursday evening.

The probe team recovered 420 gm of ganja, 6 gm ofcocaine and 215 LSD blots (commercial quantity) from one SurajSingh, he said.

The trio have been running their network in the areasaround Nerul, Navi Mumbai for a long time, he said.

The arrested accused would procure LSD through theDark Net, he said, adding that the further investigations areunderway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)