U.S. will re-engage in OECD tax talks, Yellen tells French counterpart

U.S. will re-engage in OECD tax talks, Yellen tells French counterpartReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2021 02:38 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 02:30 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday told French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire that she would "re-engage actively" in OECD international tax discussions to forge a timely agreement, the Treasury said in a statement.
The call to Le Maire was one of several this week that Yellen has made to her counterparts in allied countries. Treasury said Yellen has discussed U.S. cooperation on ending the pandemic, supporting a strong global recovery, and fighting income inequality and climate change.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Bruno Le Maire
- Le Maire
- Treasury
- U.S.
- Janet Yellen
- OECD
- Yellen
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares make cautious gains after Wall Street rises as U.S. yields fall
U.S. security forces probe threats, ramp up to prevent repeat of Capitol mayhem
U.S. surpasses 10 million COVID-19 vaccinations nationwide
U.N. aid chief to urge U.S. to reverse plan to blacklist Yemen's Houthis
WRAPUP 16-U.S. House impeaches Trump for a second time; 10 Republicans vote yes