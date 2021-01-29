Left Menu

Farmers refuse to vacate Ghazipur protest site, demand repeal of agri laws

Farmers staging anti agri law protest at Ghazipur border on Friday said that they do not accept administration notice to vacate the protest site and will not leave until these laws are repealed by the government.

ANI | Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-01-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 09:17 IST
Farmers at Ghazipur border refuse to end protest.. Image Credit: ANI

Farmers staging anti agri law protest at Ghazipur border on Friday said that they do not accept administration notice to vacate the protest site and will not leave until these laws are repealed by the government. "We do not accept the notices given by the government. No returning back to the homes until and unless the laws are taken back. We are protesting here peacefully," said a farmer from Rampur district.

Another farmer from Bilaspur tehsil protesting at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border said, "Notices cannot end protests; they will end only after our demands are met." This comes after the Ghaziabad District Administration ordered anti-farm laws protestors at the Ghazipur border to vacate the area by late Thursday evening. The administration said if protestors do not act as per order then they will be forcefully evacuated by night.

On the contrary, Uttar Pradesh Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) deployed at the Ghazipur border left the protest site late at night on Thursday. Protesting farmers raised 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan' and 'Inquilab Zindabad' slogans at the border early morning on Friday.

Delhi Traffic Police officials said that the Ghazipur border has been closed and the traffic diverted from NH 24, NH 9, Road Number 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham, and Nizammudin Khatta. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

