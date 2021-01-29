India beefs up forces on de facto border with China, president says
India has strengthened military forces along its disputed Himalayan border with China, President Ram Nath Kovind told a joint session of parliament on Friday. "Additional forces have also been deployed to protect India's sovereignty over the LAC."Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 12:15 IST
India has strengthened military forces along its disputed Himalayan border with China, President Ram Nath Kovind told a joint session of parliament on Friday. The neighbours' troops have been locked in a faceoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), or de facto border, since last year, and several rounds of military and diplomatic talks have failed.
"My government is fully committed to protecting the interests of the country and is also vigilant," Kovind said in a speech outlining governance priorities for the year. "Additional forces have also been deployed to protect India's sovereignty over the LAC."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
