Left Menu

President Kovind condemns R-Day violence, says 'rules have to be followed seriously'

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday condemned the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 12:30 IST
President Kovind condemns R-Day violence, says 'rules have to be followed seriously'
President Ram Nath Kovind addressing Parliament.. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday condemned the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day. Addressing a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament, President Kovind mentioned that the national flag and the national day were insulted in the past few days, adding that while the constitution provides freedom of expression to all, it also teaches people to follow rules and regulations seriously.

"The national flag and a holy day like Republic Day were insulted in the past few days. The constitution that provides us Freedom of Expression, is the same constitution that teaches us that law and rules have to be followed seriously," he said. On January 26, protestors broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws.

During the joint session, President Kovind also paid tribute to people who succumbed to COVID-19. He lauded the Central government for its "timely decision" taken by the government during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that "saved the lives of lakhs of citizens" and pointed out that the number of new coronavirus cases was going down rapidly in the country. The first part of the ongoing budget session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.

Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Boman Irani joins the cast of Ajay Devgn's 'Mayday'

Senior actor Boman Irani has joined the stellar starcast of Ajay Devgns upcoming thriller Mayday. The Ajay Devgn directorial, which also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan will see Boman Irani essaying the role of a top Airlines owner.Although...

Vietnam COVID-19 outbreak reaches Hanoi as nine more cases confirmed

Vietnam reported nine more new COVID-19 infections early on Friday as the countrys first outbreak for nearly two months spread to Hanoi, the capital, where the ruling Communist party is currently holding its key five-yearly congress. The ne...

Gujarat ATS arrests Afghan man for illegal stay in India

The Gujarat Anti-TerroristSquad ATS has arrested a 55-year-old Afghan national forallegedly residing in India for the past 15 years using fakeidentification documents, including Indian passport and avoter ID card, officials said on Friday.B...

Woman gangraped in UP's Badaun; 6 including 5 minors held

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped in the jungles of Faizganj Behta police station area about five months ago but the incident came to light after the video of the incident went viral on social media recently, police said on Friday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021