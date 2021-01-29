Left Menu

Tense situation at Singhu border farm protest site, police fire tear gas shells

A tense situation prevailed at Singhu border after scuffles broke out on Friday between protesting farmers and a group of people claiming to be locals who were demanding that the area be vacated.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 14:04 IST
Tense situation at Singhu border farm protest site, police fire tear gas shells
A visual from Singhu border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A tense situation prevailed at Singhu border after scuffles broke out on Friday between protesting farmers and a group of people claiming to be locals who were demanding that the area be vacated. Stone-pelting incidents were also reported from the area after which the police had to resort to lathicharge and fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Police barricades were also reportedly broken. Some people, claiming to be locals, were seen raising slogans against farmers and asked them to vacate the protest site.

The people who were protesting against the farmers demanding the site to be vacated raised slogans like --''Khalistan Murdabad'', "Tirange ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan" (India will not tolerate the insult of flag). They were also holding placards with the same slogans. The police and the security forces deployed at the protest site asked them to maintain peace. However, people continued to raise slogans.

Security has been heightened at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border). This comes three days after the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day. On January 26, protestors broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Raghav Chadha, vice chairman of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) visited at Singhu border and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) where farmers are protesting against farm laws. "We are here to inspect the arrangement of water and toilets done by us. Police stopped movement of water tankers so that they can't reach here. Police personnel are not allowing movement of water tankers, we are being told that they have been ordered by higher authorities to do so. There is no direction from any authority, it is BJP's order. We will not let anyone die of hunger and thirst," Jain said while speaking to media.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Prez mentions railways' Kisan Rail in his address in Parliament

The ambitious Kisan Rail project of the railways found a mention in President Ram Nath Kovinds address in Parliament on Friday, indicating its significance for the government as a service for the agriculture sector.Announced by Finance Mini...

Maha: Two booked for assaulting traffic cop in Bhiwandi

The police have filed an FIRagainst two persons for allegedly abusing and manhandling atraffic constable in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtras Thanedistrict, an official said on Friday.A case under sections 353 assaulting a publicservant and oth...

Nitish Kumar expresses grief over passing away of economist Shaibal Gupta

By Nitish Kumar Expresses Grief Over Passing Away Of Economist Shaibal Gupta Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences on the death of economist Shaibal Gupta on Friday and said that his absence will always be felt.In a tw...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall on long-short battle, European vaccine row

European stocks and U.S. stock futures fell on Friday and the safe-haven dollar looked set for a weekly gain as a Wall Street battle between hedge funds and retail investors and a row in Europe over COVID-19 vaccine supply cooled risk appet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021