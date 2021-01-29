Left Menu

PTI | Fortbliss | Updated: 29-01-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 15:53 IST
Army: 11 soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance

Eleven soldiers were injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise at Fort Bliss in Texas, the U.S. Army said late Thursday.

Two of the soldiers were in critical condition, the 1st Armoured Division said in a statement. All eleven were placed under the observation of medical professionals.

The incident is under investigation, the statement said. No further details were released.

