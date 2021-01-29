Explosion near religious place in J-K’s Rajouri, probe launched

A mysterious explosion took place near a religious place in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.

Police have launched a probe into the incident, they added.

The explosion took place near a boundary wall of the religious place in Palma Kotedhara village on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at around 1 am, the officials said.

''We have registered a case and started investigation,'' Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Chandan Kohli said.

The Army and the police are carrying out searches in the area, he added.

