Left Menu

3 cr families connected with piped water supply under Jal Jeevan Mission so far: Prez

Three crore families have been connected with piped water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission so far, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday.In his address to the joint sitting of both the houses of Parliament, the President said B R Ambedkar was not only the principal architect of the Indian Constitution but also guided the development of the countrys water policy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:00 IST
3 cr families connected with piped water supply under Jal Jeevan Mission so far: Prez
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three crore families have been connected with piped water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission so far, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday.

In his address to the joint sitting of both the houses of Parliament, the President said B R Ambedkar was not only the principal architect of the Indian Constitution but also guided the development of the country's water policy. ''Water is Wealth. Water being the wealth of the people and its distribution being uncertain, the correct approach is not to complain against nature but to conserve water,'' the President said quoting Ambedkar.

He said drawing inspiration from Ambedkar, the government is working on the ambitious scheme of 'Jal Jeevan Mission'. ''Besides delivering water to every household (Har Ghar Jal), work on water conservation is also progressing at a rapid pace. I am happy to say that under this scheme, 3 crore families have been connected with piped water supply so far,'' he said. ''Under this scheme, water connection is being provided on priority to brothers and sisters belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes as well as other deprived sections of the society,'' he added.

The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide piped drinking water to all rural households by 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Robinhood raises $1 bln of fresh funding from existing investors

Online broker Robinhood has raised more than 1 billion of fresh capital from existing investors, having been strained by high volumes of trading this week and raising the ire of customers, celebrities and politicians for curbing the purchas...

Calibrated response to deal with pandemic leaves room for more fiscal measures: Survey

The governments calibrated fiscal response in reviving economic growth hit by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic leaves India with a greater elbow room to deploy fiscal resources in the future, the Economic Survey said on Friday. In order to...

India’s response focused on saving lives to take short-term pain for long term gain

Saving a life that is in jeopardy is the origin of Dharma, the Economic Survey quotes from the epic Mahabharat while explaining Indias policy response to the pandemic wherein the trade-offs between lives and livelihood was inherent in the c...

Brookfield launches Rs 3,800-cr IPO for its real estate investment trust

Alternative asset manager Brookfield on Friday announced its Rs 3,800-crore initial public offer IPO for its real estate investment trust REIT, giving investors a share of over 1.4 crore square feet of its commercial properties across the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021