Left Menu

Singhu border clash: SHO grievously injured, says Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:39 IST
Singhu border clash: SHO grievously injured, says Delhi Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police on Friday said the SHO, who was attacked by a man with a sword at the Singhu border protest site, has suffered grievous injuries on his hand.

Alipur SHO Pradeep Paliwal was intervening in the clash between farmers and a large group of men claiming to be local residents over vacating the Singhu border protest site -- one of the hotspots for the ongoing farmers' agitation against the agri laws.

The two sides also hurled stones at each other as police fired tear gas shells and resorted to baton charge to break up the clash, an official said, adding that situation is under control and legal action has been initiated.

''SHO Alipur, Delhi intervenes between rioting protestors (MKSC faction) and local Singhu villagers, who had gone to register their protest against the happenings on Republic Day-2021 and continued loss of ordinary livelihoods for over two months,'' the Delhi Police said in a tweet.

In another tweet, police said, ''This is how the SHO was assaulted; he has suffered grievous injuries on his hand..Peace has been restored. Legal action is being initiated.'' The official said that police detained the man who attacked the station house officer.

The group claiming to be locals demanded that farmers vacate the protest site at Singhu border alleging that they had ''insulted'' the national flag during their tractor parade on Republic Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Robinhood raises $1 bln of fresh funding from existing investors

Online broker Robinhood has raised more than 1 billion of fresh capital from existing investors, having been strained by high volumes of trading this week and raising the ire of customers, celebrities and politicians for curbing the purchas...

Calibrated response to deal with pandemic leaves room for more fiscal measures: Survey

The governments calibrated fiscal response in reviving economic growth hit by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic leaves India with a greater elbow room to deploy fiscal resources in the future, the Economic Survey said on Friday. In order to...

India’s response focused on saving lives to take short-term pain for long term gain

Saving a life that is in jeopardy is the origin of Dharma, the Economic Survey quotes from the epic Mahabharat while explaining Indias policy response to the pandemic wherein the trade-offs between lives and livelihood was inherent in the c...

Brookfield launches Rs 3,800-cr IPO for its real estate investment trust

Alternative asset manager Brookfield on Friday announced its Rs 3,800-crore initial public offer IPO for its real estate investment trust REIT, giving investors a share of over 1.4 crore square feet of its commercial properties across the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021