Uttarakhand govt stays denotification of Shivalik Elephant Reserve

The Uttarakhand government has stayed the denotification of the Shivalik Elephant Reserve following a high court order earlier this month.

The Uttarakhand wildlife board had in November 2020 decided to denotify the state's only elephant reserve, arguing that the move will pave the way for development work in an area spanning over 4,500 sq km, including the expansion of Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport.

Based on the board's recommendation, the state government had issued an order on January 8 to denotify the reserve spread over both Kumaon and Garhwal regions.

In an order issued on Thursday, Principal Secretary (Forests) Anand Bardhan put a stay on the January 8 government order (GO).

Earlier this month, a division bench of the Uttarakhand High Court comprising Chief Justice R S Chauhan and Justice Lokpal Singh had stayed the denotification.

The court order came on a PIL filed by environmental activist Reenu Phul.

The Shivalik Elephant reserve was notified in 2002 under 'Project Elephant', which was launched by the government of India in 1992.

