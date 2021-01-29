Left Menu

Small bomb explodes near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, nobody hurt

A small bomb went off near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, causing no injuries, in an incident that an Israeli official said was being treated as terrorism.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:58 IST
Small bomb explodes near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, nobody hurt

A small bomb went off near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, causing no injuries, in an incident that an Israeli official said was being treated as terrorism. Delhi police said the explosion was caused by a "very low intensity improvised device" and damaged the window panes of three nearby parked cars.

"Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation," a police spokesperson said in a statement. The Israeli foreign ministry said no damage was caused to its embassy building and all Israeli diplomats and embassy staff were safe.

"The incident is under investigation by the authorities in India, who are in contact with the relevant Israeli authorities," the foreign ministry said in a statement. An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that "although there were no casualties, India and all elements in Israel regard the explosion as a terrorist incident".

Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said he had assured his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi "of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats. Matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find the culprits." The blast occurred shortly after 5 p.m. (1130 GMT), while Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were participating in a military ceremony a kilometre away.

The site of the blast was quickly cordoned off by police. In 2012, a blast near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi injured an Israeli diplomat's wife, her driver and two others. It coincided with an attack on another Israeli diplomat in Tbilisi, Georgia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pandemic help wanted: Fast food managers, road race experts

A year into the coronavirus pandemic, Americans are painfully aware that overcoming the scourge is a marathon, not a sprint.Enter Dave McGillivray, who knows a thing or two about endurance events and logistics.The race director of the Bost...

Germany restricts travel from virus variant countries

Germany will impose restrictions on travel from Brazil, Britain, Portugal and South Africa, the countries in which more infectious variants of the coronavirus are in wide circulation, according to a draft government regulation seen by Reute...

Gold bond issue price fixed at Rs 4,912 per gram

The issue price for Sovereign Gold Bond has been fixed at Rs 4,912 per gram of gold, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Friday.Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21 - Series XI will be open for subscription from February 01 to Fe...

France's Macron says he will visit Lebanon a third time, roadmap still on table - Al Arabiya

President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Frances road map for Lebanon was still on the table and that he planned to make a third visit there, Al Arabiya television reported.Speaking at a media round table, he said the French plan was t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021