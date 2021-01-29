Left Menu

Central African Republic suspect appears at ICC hearing

PTI | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:22 IST
Central African Republic suspect appears at ICC hearing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An alleged commander in a mainly Muslim rebel group from Central African Republic appeared before an International Criminal Court judge Friday for the first time since being arrested to face allegations of crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Mahamat Said Abdel Kani appeared at the hearing via a video link from the court's detention center due to COVID-19 restrictions and confirmed his identity and that he had read and understood the charges against him.

Presiding Judge Rosario Salvatore Aitala set Oct. 5 as the date for a hearing to weigh whether evidence is strong enough to confirm seven charges including torture, persecution and enforced disappearances and order Said to face trial.

Said was turned over to the court on Sunday based on a warrant issued under seal in January 2019 for alleged crimes committed in the capital, Bangui, in 2013, where fighting raged between the predominantly Muslim Seleka rebels, who seized power from President Francois Bozize, and a mainly Christian militia called the anti-Balaka. The violence left thousands dead and displaced hundreds of thousands more.

Lawyer Jean-Pierre Madoukou said he was ready to defend Said against the charges.

"The procedure is only beginning, but the truth will out and I can say clearly that that truth will come out in favor of Mr. Said," he told the court via a video link.

Rights group Human Rights Watch welcomed Said's surrender to the court and said it should be followed by more.

"Said is the first commander of the Seleka, a group responsible for wide-ranging atrocities against civilians, to be brought before the ICC," said Elise Keppler, associate international justice director at Human Rights Watch. "Said's case is an important step, but it should be followed by other cases against Seleka leaders, some of whom are implicated in abuses still being committed today." The ICC trial of two alleged anti-Balaka rebels is scheduled to start next month.

Said's arrest came amid renewed fighting in the conflict-plagued Central African Republic following recent elections.

Earlier this week, soldiers killed at least 44 rebels in an offensive against the fighters that have been launching attacks against the government of the newly re-elected President Faustin-Archange Touadera.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bitcoin to online petwear: "Papa Musk" lures investors

A bitcoin tag on Elon Musks Twitter profile page led to a 14 jump in the cryptocurrency on Friday, the latest in a series of market moves triggered by comments on his social media account. The Twitter handle of the worlds richest person has...

Portuguese parliament approves law to legalise euthanasia

Portugals parliament voted on Friday to legalise euthanasia, setting the country up to become the seventh in the world to allow terminally ill patients to seek assistance from a doctor to end their life. With this vote, parliament added dig...

Citron to stop publishing short-selling research, says Left

Short-seller Andrew Left, whose company Citron was one of the hedge funds to spark this weeks battle with small-time traders over GameStop Corp, said in a YouTube video on Friday that his company would no longer publish short-selling resear...

Biden to sign order to modernize the U.S. immigration system on Tuesday

President Joe Biden plans to sign a directive modernizing the U.S. immigration system on Tuesday, later than previously expected due to delays in confirming a new secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, the White House said on Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021