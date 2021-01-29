Left Menu

MSCB scam: Mumbai police stands by closure report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:07 IST
MSCB scam: Mumbai police stands by closure report

The Mumbai police on Fridaydefended its closure report in the Rs 25,000 crore MaharashtraState Cooperative Bank scam, in which state Deputy ChiefMinister Ajit Pawar was one of the accused, and said it wasnot concerned with anyone's ''political affiliation'' but theillegal acts, if any, committed by them.

The economic offences wing (EOW) of Mumbai police wasresponding to a protest petition, filed by original informantin the case Surinder Arora, against the closure report.

In its reply, Mumbai police said it has inquired intoeach and every allegation made by the complainant, and addedthat the allegations made in the present protest petition were''baseless'' and have been made to sensationalise the case.

''The investigating agency takes it as a strongexception to the averments of the protest petitioner makingfalse, baseless and defamatory charges of corruption againstthe investigation team,'' it said.

''The investigating agency, while investigating thecase, was not concerned with anyone's political affiliationbut were concerned with the illegal acts, if any, committed bythem constituting criminal offence,'' it added.

The EOW further said, during the course of the probe,it had not come across any material pinpointing any specificallegations against any specific person, director or officerof the MSCB, or any unlawful gain or undue pecuniary advantagereceived by an individual of MSCB.

The EOW had filed an FIR in the case under sections406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of IPC, thePrevention of Corruption Act, and Securitisation andReconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of SecurityInterest Act.

The case pertained to loans running into severalthousand crore rupees obtained by sugar cooperatives, spinningmills and other entities from district and cooperative banks.

The FIR, registered following a High Court order, hadnamed Dy CM Pawar and some 70 others.

As per the FIR, the state exchequer suffered losses ofRs 25,000 crore between January 1, 2007 and December 31, 2017due to irregularities in the bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Farmers to hold 'Sadbhavna Diwas' on January 30, observe day-long fast

Farmers protesting the Centres new agri laws will observe Sadbhavna Diwas on Mahatma Gandhis death anniversary on January 30 and hold a day-long fast, farm leaders said on Friday, and asserted that their agitation will gain strength as farm...

Kuwait approves emergency use of Astrazeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine - KUNA

Kuwaits health ministry approved on Friday the emergency use of the OxfordAstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, with the first batch expected to arrive within days, Kuwait state news agency KUNA reported, citing a health ministry official....

Russia puts Navalny's ally under house arrest ahead of protest

A Russian court ordered Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, to be held under house arrest until March 23 for breaching COVID-19 restrictions, her lawyer wrote on Twitter on Friday.Sobol was detained on Wednesday along wi...

FTSE 100 drops to post worst week since October; reverses 2021 gains

The FTSE 100 ended lower on Friday and recorded its worst weekly performance since October, as stalled vaccine rollouts and lockdowns to curb the spread of contagious new coronavirus variants kept investors from jumping into riskier assets....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021