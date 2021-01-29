France's Macron says he will visit Lebanon a third time, roadmap still on table - Al Arabiya

France's Macron says he will visit Lebanon a third time, roadmap still on table - Al ArabiyaReuters | Paris | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:09 IST
President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that France's road map for Lebanon was still on the table and that he planned to make a third visit there, Al Arabiya television reported.
Speaking at a media round table, he said the French plan was the only solution to Lebanon's crisis, and that he would do all he could to assist the formation of a government. (Reporting By Nayera Abdallah, writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
