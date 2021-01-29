Woman injured in shootout in Kolkata's Tangra

A woman was injured in ashootout between two groups in Kolkata's Tangra area on Fridayevening over the sale of tobacco in the area, police said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with a bulletinjury and she is undergoing treatment, they said.

The woman, a resident of the Gobinda Khatick Road,protested against a few people who have been selling tobaccoin the area, a police officer said.

''Following that, there was a huge quarrel between twogroups, leading to a scuffle and the shootout,'' he said.

A huge team of police is in the area and the situationat present is peaceful, the officer said.

''We are looking into the matter. Our officers areprobing the incident,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)