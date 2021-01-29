Left Menu

Protection expected for over-55s from Astra vaccine, not clear how much - EMA

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:40 IST
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine should provide some protection to people over the age of 55, but it is hard to say how much at this stage, the European Medicines Agency said on Friday. "At least some protection is expected in this subgroup, although the exact level of protection cannot be estimated for the time being," Bruno Sepodes, vice chair of EMA's human medicines committee, told a news briefing.

Sepodes added that EMA's recommendation to administer the shot to people over the age of 18 did not contradict advice from Germany's vaccine committee, which has said it should be given to adults up to the age of 64.

