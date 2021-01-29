Left Menu

WHO warns countries fighting over vaccine "cake"

Where they are today fighting on the front line...," Mike Ryan, WHO's top emergency expert, told reporters. "Fighting over the cake, when they don't even have access to the crumbs. I think we need to stand back and think about our brave colleagues and where they stand today and what we are going to do about that."

WHO warns countries fighting over vaccine "cake"
The World Health Organization urged countries squabbling over COVID-19 vaccine supplies to think about the situation of health workers in less developed countries.

"We all need to step into the place of them. Where they are today fighting on the front line...," Mike Ryan, WHO's top emergency expert, told reporters.

"Fighting over the cake, when they don't even have access to the crumbs. I think we need to stand back and think about our brave colleagues and where they stand today and what we are going to do about that."

