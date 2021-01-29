Navy's fast attack craft T-81 decommissioned

Indian Naval Fast Attack Craft(IN FAC) T-81 of Super Dvora MK II class was decommissionedafter serving the nation successfully for over 20 years, theNavy said on Friday.

The vessel was decommissioned on Thursday at NavalDockyard, Mumbai in a function with Rear Admiral V Srinivas,Flag Officer Commanding Maharashtra Naval Area, as chiefguest, a Navy statement said.

The 25-metre long vessel, with 60 ton displacement,was built at Goa Shipyard Limited in collaboration with M/sRamta of Israel, and was commissioned into the Navy on June 5,1999, it said.

The ship, specially designed for shallow waters, couldachieve speeds of up to 45 knots and had the capability of dayand night surveillance and reconnaissance, search and rescue,beach insertion, extraction of marine commandos and high speedinterception of intruder craft, the Navy said.

