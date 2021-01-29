Russian court puts Navalny's brother under house arrest until March 23

A Russian court has ordered that the brother of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny be held under house arrest until March 23 for breaching COVID-19 restrictions, it said on Friday.

Oleg Navalny was detained on Wednesday when police raided Moscow offices of Navalny's group and several other properties linked to him.

