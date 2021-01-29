Left Menu

Russian court puts Navalny's brother under house arrest until March 23

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-01-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 22:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Russian court has ordered that the brother of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny be held under house arrest until March 23 for breaching COVID-19 restrictions, it said on Friday.

Oleg Navalny was detained on Wednesday when police raided Moscow offices of Navalny's group and several other properties linked to him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

